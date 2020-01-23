How to spot hot markets for real estate investing in WA

Are you looking for the hottest markets in WA? If yes, you have reached the right at the place. In this blog we are going to tell you where and how top to spot hot markets for real estate investment in WA. So, let’s get started.

Top places for the real estate investment in Washington.

Tacoma:

The median home price in tacoma is $318,900, with value risen 8.1% over the past years and expected to increase by 4.7% over the next years.

Seattle:

The median home price in Seattle is $742,000 with values having risen 2.3% over the past years and expected to increase by 4.1% over the next years. You must take the help of professional Seattle mortgage company to get the best deals around.

Lakewood:

The median home price in Federal is $394,000 with values having risen 7.2% over the past years and expected to increase by 4.1% over the next years

Kent:

The median home price in Federal is $394,000 with values having risen 2.8% over the past years and expected to increase by 2.9% over the next years.

Redmond:

The median home price in Federal is $715,300 with values having risen 0.3% over the past years and expected to increase by 0.1% over the next years

Kirkland:

The median home price in Federal is $715,300 with values having risen 2.5% over the past years and expected to increase by 0.3% over the next years

Bothell:

The median home price in Federal is $599,200 with values having risen 2.4% over the past years and expected to increase by 1.6% over the next years.

Bellevue:

The median home price in Federal is $903,500 with values decreased by 2.4% over the past years and expected to increase by 2.2% over the next years.

If you are interested to buy property in Washington you can contact a professional mortgage lender for availing the request for the loan. You can also get in touch with to know in what mortgage rates you will get the loan.

Reasons for buying Washington real estate investment:

Solid investment opportunities in Washington require some research because this is a very competitive market. It is one of the hottest housing markets in the nation due to strong economy, steady job growth, availability of affordable housing compared housing compared to other technology hubs in the U.S and a host of amenities that appeals to the younger generation. The state economy is expected to increase if the employment rates will get increased and if economy get increase the value of the property automatically get raised. So, if you are a real estate investor and looking for the state in the US then you should definitely opt for the Washington DC. Because it is one of the most profitable marketplaces for the real estate investors. We hope this comprehensive guide on the real estate investment will help you a lot.