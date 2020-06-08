5 features of Airtel Payments Bank that give relief during the lockdown

Currently, the whole world is going through a tough time. The outbreak of COVID-19 has made every human being to stay at home and caused a situation of lockdown. It has made most of our day to day easy tasks look a little difficult like doing recharges, paying electricity and water bills, getting DTH recharged along with various other things.

While for most of our everyday tasks there is no alternative, there is an alternative for paying our bills and getting our recharges done. Thanks to all the digital platforms that have allowed us to relax at our homes and perform various activities using apps and websites.

In this piece, we’ll talk about the 5 features being offered by the Airtel Payments Bank to give relief to its customers during the lockdown:

Talking about the first feature, the website has made the users able to do their pre-paid recharges and pay their post-paid bills through their website. By putting the necessary details you can do both the things smoothly in just a few steps. You can even use this website to pay your electricity bills. You have to mention your state, select the biller, put your CA number, and other details being asked to pay the bill. You can even make BSES bill payment on this website and your task will be done in just a few seconds. The website, allows its users to pay their water bills as well. You will have to visit the website, click on the water option, and select your water board. Then, you will put your K number with other details and pay your bill. You just need to be careful while putting the details. If you are a DTH user, you can even get your DTH recharge done through this website. Just put your details and choose your favorite plan to move towards the payment option. Everything is so simple and smooth to do on this website that all your tasks will become easy. As most of the people are having broadband connections at their home, they are required to get it recharged from time to time. And there is no better website than this one to do the recharge. You will select the biller and put the required details along with choosing the best plan to make the payment. No matter who your provider is, you can choose this site to get your recharge done.

This is not just it, you can use this site to send money to your loved ones as well. The site is also helping most of its users to get COVID-19 relief fund in their Aadhaar linked accounts. There is nothing that this site can’t offer you to make your life easy. You can add the money to your account on the platform and avail all of its services. Do the recharges and pay bills in just a few seconds and forget about the long queues you had to stand in.