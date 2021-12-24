How to File for Bankruptcy and Eliminate Stress from Your Life

If you are planning to file for bankruptcy, you must determine if filing it will help you. It is one of the best ways to get relief from the debt. However, it should be beneficial for your financial condition. You can file for bankruptcy without an attorney. To get the right guidance to file for bankruptcy in Katy, you must consider getting in touch with an attorney who can help you in the best possible manner. Below mentioned are a few steps, which you should take if you want to file for it:

Organize your documents

First, you need to collect all the required documents so that you can understand the current financial standing. You should get a free copy of your credit score. Various loans may not be listed in your credit score reports such as medical bills, payday loans, personal loans, and tax debts. It is a good idea to make a list of all the debts that are not included in this report. This way, you can get the details quickly and you don’t have to look for them elsewhere.

Credit counseling

Every person who wants to opt for bankruptcy has to undergo a credit counseling course for about 6 months from an approved agency. These courses are designed for you to understand whether you can stand on your feet again or bankruptcy is the last resort. You can complete this course through the internet or by phone. You will also receive a certificate after completing the course, which you will be required to submit in court when you file for bankruptcy.

Completing the application forms

If you want to file for bankruptcy, you should complete the forms and there are many of them. It is highly recommended to read all these documents beforehand. You will have to provide all the details such as everything you earn, spend, make, owe and own. You also need to give the details of the bankruptcy lawyer you have hired and the kind of bankruptcy you are applying for.

Paying the fees for filing

You should note that if you were filing for bankruptcy, you would have to pay fees. If you don’t have the money to pay it in lump sum amount, you can pay it in installments. If you still cannot pay the fees, you can fill another form to get your fees waived off.

To get the bankruptcy without any issue, it is highly recommended to get in touch with a lawyer.