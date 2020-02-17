Best features you get with Airtel postpaid plans

Bharati Airtel, one of the telecom tycoons in India, has recently made significant changes with its prepaid as well as postpaid plans, pricing or otherwise. As other networks have increased their prepaid plans cost, Airtel is offering its postpaid plans at similar, probably lower pricing rates.

But, lower pricing should not be the only reason for you to switch to Airtel postpaid. While other service providers have started to charge for calls to other networks, Airtel is still offering free unlimited calls and national roaming from Airtel to any other network. While this is surely a point to look at, most of Airtel postpaid bill payment offers added benefits of the Airtel Thanks royalty program.

Let’s look at all the features you get with Airtel postpaid plans:

Airtel Thanks benefits

Airtel postpaid plans from Rs 499 and above include Airtel Thanks benefits. So if you opt for any of these postpaid plans, here’s what you’ll get:

1 year of Amazon Prime subscription

Free access to ZEE5 movies and shows

Free access to the Airtel Xstream app and Wynk Music

Handset damage protection

Data roll-over facility

Airtel postpaid plans come with data roll-over facility. So if you have unused data from the previous month’s data limit; it will be rolled over and added to your next month’s data bucket. No worries about paying for the data you didn’t use.

Free Live TV and movies on mobile

With Airtel postpaid plans, you get the access to Airtel Xstream app through which you can stream Live TV on your mobile and enjoy movies and shows in the Airtel Xstream for free. For that, you just have to log in with your Airtel number. If you take a minute to explore Airetel Xstream has a huge collection of Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional movies and TV shows along with the best content from other OTT platforms, including HOOQ, Hungama, and Eros Now. So, Airtel Thanks benefits and the access to the Airtel Xstream combined your entertainment is all covered in your monthly bill without you having to pay extra money.

Best affordable family packs

Airtel postpaid for Rs. 749 and above offers add-on family connections at the same price. Depending on the plan, you choose you to receive 1 or multiple add-on family connections for data sharing. This allows you to receive data add-on in your monthly data limit to share it with your family members. The highest Airtel postpaid plan at Rs 1599 is the best-considered family plan as it offers 1 family data add-on as well as an extra Airtel SIM for free along with the above-mentioned benefits.

Now that you learned about the amazing features, you can easily switch to Airtel postpaid via Airtel Thanks app or Airtel Payments Bank, and your new SIM will be delivered home within 24 hours since the process initiation.