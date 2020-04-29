Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans Vs Jio – Which is Better?

Telecom companies are in neck to neck competition when it comes to plans and offers. Major telecom service providers in India have come with robust prepaid plans to attract consumers. There are different kinds of consumers. Some need more calling, whereas some need more data. In this market with cut-throat competition, there is something for everyone.

Before you choose your service provider, you need to look at major deciding factors like price-band of prepaid and postpaid plans, signal strength as well as customer service.

Airtel vs Jio

When Jio launched its services to the public in 2016 and it changed the game for good. As Jio launched cheaper prepaid plans with unlimited calling and more data benefits, it changed the entire pricing system in the telecom sector. However, people realized that a good telecom service provider should provide customers good reception maximum time.

Airtel is one such service provider that focused on providing a world-class network to its consumers. It is no surprise today that Airtel has a huge loyal customer base. Also, the Airtel prepaid recharge plans offered by Airtel are at par with all other service providers.

Plans and Offers

Talking about the prepaid offers, plans with around 1.5 GB of daily data are popular among users. All of the telecom giants provide prepaid plans with data starting from 500 MB to 3 GB of daily data with unlimited calls. If we see the latest trends, call minutes are usually unlimited in all plans by all service providers.

Coming to extra offers, on every JIO recharge, you get access to the group of JIO Apps which are exclusive for its customers. As for Airtel, when you make a recharge, you get a 4-week online course at Shaw Academy with the validity of 28 days as well as free access to Wynk Music, Airtel Xtream app premium access as well as Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. Doesn’t that sound alluring? Airtel has put together diversified packages of benefits.

If we compare the plans of each service provider, it shows that all these plans are similar with minor changes. The deciding factor here needs to be the quality of the network connections. A company might provide cheaper plans. But what is the point if the customers are not able to use it due to low reception?