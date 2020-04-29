Emirates Cabin Crew Recruitment – The Complete Guide And Instruction Process 2020

Landing a job as cabin team with Emirates is no easy feat – hundreds of applicants from around the world submit their resumes to the Dubai-based airline each month. Unfortunately, only a very small percent of those aspiring cabin crew will ever acquire the so-called ‘Golden Call’ inviting them to join the airline.

If you’re desperate in your application to stand the very satisfactory danger of success, you probably don’t need to come upon any nasty surprises in the recruitment companies in UAE process. Luckily, with our big experience, insider source facts and through real-global testing, we can inform you exactly what takes place and what to expect.

Check out the following step-by-step manual to discover extra approximately the up to date Emirates Cabin Crew recruitment process. We’ll hold this post updated with all of today’s developments.

The Background

A little history

There used to be two approaches to put up a Cabin Crew utility for Emirates. Either via completing an online application or via turning up at an Open Day. But in December 2016, Emirates all at once stopped accepting new programs and halted any similarly Open Days.

The airline had been forced to suspend recruitment as it dealt with a pretty serious financial situation, and even as the recruitment group couldn’t say when they would begin hiring again, they did announce changes that could be made to the recruitment system.

Instead of maintaining Open Days, Emirates stated it might handiest receive online programs and might then use on-call for video interviews to shortlist candidates. Those shortlisted candidates would, in turn, be invited to attend invite-simplest Assessment Day’s.

The current situation

Emirates experimented with the system in November 2016 and rolled out the new-appearance recruitment process in early 2018 when airline control gave the green mild to begin hiring new cabin crew.

Unfortunately, we very quickly heard of technical troubles with the new system and at the same time as recruiters did manipulate to hold a few invite-simplest Assessment Day’s, they very quickly moved lower back to an Open Day style recruitment approach.

Going into 2020, Emirates continues to maintain Open Day’s in towns around the world. However, in a few locations, candidates need to post their application in advance – either via the legit Emirates recruitment internet site or with a third-birthday party best recruitment agencies in Dubai so that you can be considered for an invitation-best event.

Minimum Requirements

At least 21-years old (on the time of becoming a member of the airline*)

Minimum height of 160 cm / 5’3″ (no maximum height limit)

Able to reach at the least 212cm / 6’9″ – You are allowed to achieve this while stood on tiptoes (there’s no minimal or most top requirement)

Fluent in both spoken and written English (Although fluency in other languages will be a precise advantage)

Educated to at the least High School level

Physically in shape and a assured swimmer

No visible tattoos or piercings even as in Emirates uniform (Neck, arms, wrists, hands and legs from knee to foot)

You have to be at least 21 years old when you join Emirates but recruiters will commonly take delivery of and progress candidates who will flip the minimum age within 3-6 months.

As properly as these minimal necessities, Emirates also says it seems for recruits who are “positive, assured, flexible, pleasant and very eager to help others.” We also recognise that recruiters place quite a few importance on empathy, expecting the wishes of passengers and going the more mile.

You should prove that you are an accountable and expert group player, who takes protection and security seriously.

Other Requirements

We’re frequently requested whether or not Emirates has different requirements that aren’t necessarily advertised, such as:

Maximum age

Nationality

Gender

Language skills

While we’ve reached out to Emirates and requested them to make clear these points, they’ve refused to provide additional information. However, our sources say that in truth there are some minimum requirements which are by no means spoken of – which includes a maximum age limit (presently believed to be 31) and nationality restrictions.

However, it’s really critical to be aware that Emirates does not offer a definitive solution on these points and therefore, the very first-class we are able to do is speculate the use of intelligence from depended on sources.