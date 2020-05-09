Is My Insurance Company Trying to Avoid Paying My Injury Claim?

The unfortunate truth about insurance companies is that they do not always work for the benefit of the claimant. Although their purpose is to protect their clients in the event of injuries, property damages, or wrongful death, they are still businesses and must function as such. This means that they may prioritize saving money over providing you the full amount of compensation you need for recovery. This may take the form of denying or severely delaying your claim. To keep you on your toes, there are several important signs to be aware of when filing your injury claim and avoid being taken advantage of by your insurance company.

How to Know if Your Insurance Company is Trying to Avoid Paying Your Claim

Unfortunately, you must be wary of the fact that your insurer may not be looking out for your best interest. Even with an institution that is intended to provide support in the event of an accident, you must be on your guard to ensure that you are not being cheated in any way. Though it should be clear that denial of compensation can often lead to incomplete or inadequate health care following the collision, insurers often care little about your wellbeing and more about their pockets. You can pick up on such behavior if you hear some of the following phrases when contacting your insurer:

“You don’t need a lawyer.” This is the first sign that you will surely need an injury lawyer. An experienced lawyer will investigate your case thoroughly, from the moment of the incident to all medical procedures and career impacts that follow. There is no reason that a reputable insurer would object to the help of a lawyer unless they were trying to cut corners or deny compensation.

This is the first sign that you will surely need an injury lawyer. An experienced lawyer will investigate your case thoroughly, from the moment of the incident to all medical procedures and career impacts that follow. There is no reason that a reputable insurer would object to the help of a lawyer unless they were trying to cut corners or deny compensation. “We’ll pay your medical bills fairly.” Many insurers will repeatedly assure you that they will be “fair” with your medical compensation only to then delay your case for as long as possible. Insurers often do this with the hopes that the statute of limitations will expire, barring you from the ability to receive the compensation you rightfully deserve.

They might also ask for medical records dated before the incident in an attempt to disprove the fact that you incurred injuries from the collision in question. If you are dealing with such an insurer, you must be aware of what you are and are not obligated to do.

For instance, under no circumstances are you required to accept the first settlement offer, provide a recorded statement, or even bring your vehicle to the auto shop the insurer recommends. When you are dealing with an insurance company that behaves this way, you need the help of a personal injury attorney.

How a Personal Injury Attorney Can Help

You don’t have to correspond with an insurance company – whether it is your own or that of the other party – on your own. Before you provide any statements on the incident, get in contact with a personal injury attorney. They will ensure that all of the relevant details are gathered before communication with insurers and fight on your behalf to guarantee that the case is handled in the appropriate timeframe. With the help of a personal injury attorney, you will get exactly the compensation you need for a smooth recovery, despite shady insurers. Call today to get your case underway.