2.5 Million Virtual Eyewear Try-Ons (and counting!) – a Revolutionary online shopping tool

The SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is celebrating more than 2.5 million virtual eyewear try-ons – making shopping eyewear online easier (and cooler!) than ever before.

The virtual try-on and frame recommendation technology from SmartBuyGlasses.com, the current tool being used developed by Ditto, allows customers to quickly and effortlessly see themselves wearing over 14,000 eyeglasses or sunglasses in 180 degree angles from more than 180 designer brands.

The Ditto technology has been in use on the website for the last 18 months and with such staggering numbers of customers using the tool, it’s clear the virtual try-on is revolutionizing a ‘customers try on experience‘ and subsequently the shopping experience online.

“At SmartBuyGlasses, we are working hard to continuously improve the customer shopping experience online. This includes being at the forefront of offering new technologies to surprise and delight our consumers, but also to provide real value and ease in shopping eyewear online. We are proud to have helped customers with their eye care and we continue offering our Virtual Try-On tool to consumers accessing our websites”, says David Menning, co-CEO of The SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group.

The key point is that customers can use the filter logic of the website to select the exact type of frame they want and then they are presented with 10<100 or more of the ‘ideal shapes’ that fit their specific requirements.

“It is more effective for a customer to short-list their chosen selection in this way, and then proceed to try them on, rather than going to a traditional optical store which typically only holds approximately 800 different frames,” says David Menning, co-CEO of SmartBuyGlasses.

The app is developed by Ditto, an American tech start-up. “We want eyewear to be personal and accessible for everyone so we created technology that enables customers to easily discover frames that fit and match their style, allowing them to shop confidently at home,” says a representative from Ditto.

All you need to use the tool is a smartphone or a computer with internet access. The tool will help you record a quick five second selfie video asking you to turn your head to the left, the centre and then to the right and back again. After that, you’re provided with face shape information including advice on the most flattering styles for you and you can proceed to trying on glasses virtually. Start filtering by ‘virtual try-on’ on the eyeglasses or sunglasses pages, hover your mouse over any product and instantly see what the glasses look like on your own face or the face of our in-house models. For a closer look, you can directly go to the product page, click ‘selfie-view’ and see yourself wearing a pair of glasses with stunning realism in high definition.

SmartBuyGlasses’ Virtual Try On is compatible with both iOS and Android and available for free via SmartBuyGlasses Virtual Try On.

About SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group

SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group, is one of the world’s leading designer eyewear e-retailers with websites in more than 20 countries, including SmartBuyGlasses.com in the US and VisionDirect.com.au in Australia. They offer a catalogue of over 80,000 products from more than 180 brands.