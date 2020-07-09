Lean Six Sigma Green Belt for Human Resource Professionals

Six Sigma is a framework or a road map to attend the manager’s goal. It provides a set of tools which allows step by step progress of work. The outcome of the project made using six sigma age of fun Free of defects and statistically accurate. Six Sigma focuses on the quality and quantity of production business and provides strategies to enhance them. The chances of defects are highly reduced do efficient quality management methods.

Six Sigma has been proven to be helpful and highly efficient with the vast structure of methodology.

Benefits of Six Sigma

The six sigma methodology has so large number of customers all around the world with a lot of benefits and high-quality products

Reduction of cost and risks The world is a global marketplace and trade can be done anywhere in the world. A large number of companies function globally. Hence there are a lot of risks attached to the production and delivery of the products. The detailed six Sigma structure provides a basic framework of working procedure, which reduces the chances of risks. With the quality of products being extremely high, Six Sigma reduces the risk of rework, reducing unnecessary expenses.

High Efficiency

Six Sigma provides a basic body structure to the entire production system, and it works with strict deadlines. It ensures that the company produces and delivers the products precisely on time to manage and execute more production in the remaining time efficiently. The detailed structure encourages greater efficiency of the working department of the company to produce high-quality products, which can help in expanding their business to a larger mass.

Great customer satisfaction

Customer satisfaction should always be the primary motive of a company. Six Sigma and carriages grade customer services. It makes sure that the body produces excellent quality products and ensure that the delivery is done on time. Along with such benefits, it provides a great producer and customer communication, which can help gain the trust of the customer resulting in a more significant market involvement.

Employee Motivation

Not just with the market but six signals ventures, which is the excellent bonding and communication in the management. It ensures that the working department of the management stays completely motivated and has a lot of enthusiasm in them. It also ensures excellent communication between the top and the lower tier of management, creating a beautiful work atmosphere.

Working Procedure

Six Sigma is a basic framework that is provided to a production house effective production. It starts with establishing a common goal, ensuring you have the requirements for attaining the goal. The work has to be adequately distributor among the working class in the company. It is highly essential to train and equip your staff with all the necessary tools for the work. With constant monitoring and risk tackling, the ultimate goal is to obtain high-quality products to gain extreme customer satisfaction.

Lean Six Sigma is a methodology that consists of the basic principles of Six Sigma. Still, it relies on the complete team efforts of the entire management to attend managerial goals. Lean Six Sigma provides certification individuals for the phases of work. The green six sigma belt shows that the manager has a thorough understanding of different phases of production in a business. It provides improved skills and high knowledge about situations, making them suitable for roles like a quality manager.

Lean Six Sigma and Human Resource department

It produces a great question about how are six Sigma and human resources related. The human resource deals with the amount and quality of labor, while six Sigma deals with production efficiency. But if we have a thorough look into it, they have a grid connection as the production depends on the quality of labor. It is crucial to visualize and identify the working of a human before allotting specific work. The distribution of work should always be done depending on the capability and capacity of humans working abilities.

It is essential to maintain the six sigma methodology while creating a proper working atmosphere. Human resource and Lean Six Sigma are highly interconnected as the main working force is dependent and bounded by both, making it extremely important for the human resource department to have a lean six sigma green belt certification.