Custom made hand sanitizer stations for your business needs.

Personal hygiene and sanitation have been a top priority always. It keeps not only an individual clean but also its surroundings. In such times of Covid-19, people all over the world have realized and implemented sanitation and cleanliness.

Why do you need a custom hand sanitizer station?

WHO recommends washing hands with a mild soap for at least 20 seconds helps keep the virus at bay. For those wondering how to do that in places when there is no water availability, Custom hand sanitizer station comes to your rescue. These are cost-effective and time-saving, as well. You can get your company logo and graphics message on the stations to make it unique from others. Various custom-made stations can be placed anywhere without worrying about hand hygiene and can lower the spread of germs. Choose from a wide range of sanitizer stations here .

Let’s have a look at the reasons why you should get one:

Available in all shapes and sizes:

The stations come in all shapes depending upon your convenience. You can mount it on a wall or place it as a stand. We have superior quality stands, which are very long-lasting. The capacity range is available while ordering the product, having a maximum range of 1000 ml. The set up comes with single or double dispensers depending on your requirement. You can order smaller ones for your home.

Portable in nature:

These dispensers are very portable and compact. It can be easily locomoted to any location when needed. It finds its usage in most high traffic areas like offices, schools, universities, malls, parks, and supermarkets. It becomes more accessible for the public to access these sanitizers amid shopping when placed at regular intervals.

No-touch required:

If you place any bottle or spray at a store, you might have to deploy a person specifically for this task, as everyone shouldn’t be touching the same item. But with equipment like this, you can worry less since it is automatic, based on motion sensors, and is touchless. All you need is to place your hand below it, and a sufficient amount of sanitizer or foam dispenses on your hand.

Free installation:

Our team will take care of the free installation at your desired location. You can request the service anytime you want with the item name, location, and specifications. There is no restriction on minimum orders as well. It doesn’t take a lot of effort to set up. It can be assembled ideally under 5 minutes without any hassle.

So, why are you waiting? Are you interested in our product after going through these unique features? Hand sanitizers do play a significant role in today’s world. People prefer visiting places with all precautions and following social distancing norms. We provide many options at every price point, starting from our base model. You can upgrade the model with diverse designs and colors which will suit your area. You can request a call back in case of any business queries. We would be more than happy to help.