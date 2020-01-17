Is Trading with Mental Peace Possible with Duxa Capital?

When you are looking to trade cryptocurrencies, you will be faced with a lot of challenges. The challenge of acceptance digital coins in your country is probably the first one you have to deal with. However, if you are not dealing with the preliminary problems of being a cryptocurrency trader/investor, you must come across some challenges while picking an online broker for trading. A simple tip here would be to leave out any brokers that seem anonymous, unknown, and unfamiliar. The name that you will probably hear the most these days is Duxa.

While traders like to call it that to shorten things, the complete name of the broker is Duxa Capital. Most new traders claim that this broker offers them peace of mind. Does it really? Let’s see if Duxa can pass some of the tests of being a trader-friendly online broker.

Testing Duxa for Being a Trader-friendly Online Broker

· Test # 1 – Traders Must Feel Safe While Trading

When you look at the first test, we find out that Duxa passes it with flying colors. You talk about safety in any shape or form, and Duxa will pass it without any issues. For example, does the broker encrypt your information? The answer is yes. Does the broker have any anti-money laundering policies in place? The answer is yes. Is this broker asking for proper identification information while signing traders up? The answer is yes again. Not to mention, your funds go in a separate account tool.

· Test # 2 – There Must be a Customer Support Department

You will be surprised to know that in the case of some online brokers, they provide you with an email address to contact them only. On the other side, you have one person answering all the emails from traders from around the world. That’s not what you call true customer support. True customer is what you get from Duxa. The broker has an email address as well as a phone number for you to contact at. In addition to that, the department is available to help you 24/5.

· Test # 3 – New Traders Should Get Proper Help and Education

When a broker says that it is a friendly broker for new traders, it must prove that claim too. You will not be disappointed in that from Duxa. The broker fulfills its promises and claims excellently. First of all, you have the broker providing basic and advanced education to help traders learn trading before they put their money on the line. Secondly, you have senior and junior account managers to help traders as they trade. In addition to that, as a trader, you have access to trading signals to increase your chances of making profits no matter how basic of an account you have signed up with.

· Test # 4 – The Trading Platform Has to be Modern

A modern platform does not really mean that it should have the looks of 2020. A trading platform is much more than looks. It must offer the features, functionalities, and compatibilities of modern platforms. Is your trading platform available to you on your computer, laptop, tablet, and smartphone? If the answer is yes, you have signed up with the right broker. In the case of Duxa, yes, your platform is available to you across all these devices.

Final Thoughts

So, when you look at these important tests and how this broker passes them with ease, you have to agree that it is one of the best online brokers for new traders. You should consider this as one of the top options more specifically when you wish to trade cryptocurrencies.