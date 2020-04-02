4 Most Affordable Plans That Offer Unlimited Data

The major telecom service providers in India have been on a spree to re-design their plans to suit the needs of diverse customers. As the service providers are now offering unlimited voice calling and a daily quota of SMS in most of their recharge packs, what the customers are focusing more on is data cap.

As the internet connectivity and speed have drastically improved in the past few years, most of the customers are now looking for plans that provide more data at affordable prices. Here’s a list of prepaid plans that offer 3GB data per day at the cheapest rates.

Telecom giant in India Jio offers only one recharge plan with 3 GB/ day data. At Rs. 349 the plan offers unlimited calling benefits along with 100 SMS per day. Moreover, under this plan, you get a free subscription to the Jio apps such as Jio Cinema and Jio TV. The JIO recharge pack is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone Rs. 398 prepaid recharge plan

Following the footsteps of Jio, telecom service provider Vodafone also offers only one prepaid plan with 3GB data per day. The recharge pack costs Rs. 398 for 28 days and gives 100SMS and unlimited calling benefits. The plan also comes with a free subscription to the Vodafone Play and Zee5.

Airtel prepaid plan at Rs. 398

Bharati Airtel has several recharge packs in the hat that offer 3 GB of data per day at affordable prices. At Rs. 398, the Airtel net pack recharge provides 3 GB data per day along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS for 28 days of plan validity. For those who enjoy their entertainment on the go, this plan is perfect as you get a free subscription to Netflix for three months and Prime Video for a year. Plus, you get access to Airtel Xstream, where you can enjoy content from OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Eros Now, and HOOQ.

Airtel Rs. 558 prepaid

Airtel offers another pack with 3 GB per day data benefits with longer validity. For Rs. 558, you get to enjoy unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. Along with the regular benefits, you are also eligible to Airtel Thanks benefits that include free 3-month Netflix subscription and annual Amazon Prime subscription along with free access to Airtel Xstream content. The plan has a validity of 56 days.

With these affordable prepaid plans with more data per day, you can now browse online or stream music and videos without worrying about a data limit.