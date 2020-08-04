The Many Moods of Colour

Colour psychology is a field of study devoted to how colour impacts our moods. Each colour evokes a distinct reaction. Depending on how a person views the colour, their mood or state of mind can be influenced positively or negatively. Professional painters in Australia already know that colours are more than different shades of light called red, blue, and yellow. Professional painting services work closely with their clients to discover which colours will not only look appealing but enhance their customer’s work and life.

Australian painting services shouldn’t get so busy assisting clients in finding the perfect colours that they forget to take care of their own needs. If you want your painting business to be around for the long run, it’s important to get a public liability insurance policy. Public liability insurance is designed to protect your painting service against financial damages caused by negligence, including personal injury and property damage. Public liability insurance also covers the legal fees associated with defending yourself against a liability claim.

Public Liability Australia uses an online platform where you can get quick online quotes from multiple insurers straight to your inbox.

Now we can move on to discovering the different personalities of colours and how they can be used in various ways. It’s all about using paint colours that create the perfect ambiance for homes or offices.

Getting the Colours Right

Determining the purpose of the room before deciding on colour schemes is critical. You can’t help your client choose the right paint colour until they know how the room will be used. Will it be an office or a guest bedroom? Do they want a formal dining room or a more casual eating space? Are they painting a vacation home near the ocean or their primary residence in the city?

After your client lets you know their intentions, your painting service can move to the next step of colour consultation. The feeling your client wants to have when they’re in the space will be directly influenced by the paint colours. Do they want to be stimulated or soothed? Do they want to be formal or relaxed? What moods do different colours evoke?

Here are the most popular colour schemes and how they impact our moods:

Red: The colour of love and passion can create a feeling of excitement. So, if your client wants to have lively dinner parties then red is a great choice. On the other hand, if your customer wants to have a relaxing living room where they can unwind then red isn’t a great choice. In commercial spaces, red is often selected. For example, many restaurant owners opt for red paint because it’s proven to increase appetites.

The colour of love and passion can create a feeling of excitement. So, if your client wants to have lively dinner parties then red is a great choice. On the other hand, if your customer wants to have a relaxing living room where they can unwind then red isn’t a great choice. In commercial spaces, red is often selected. For example, many restaurant owners opt for red paint because it’s proven to increase appetites. Blue: This colour is considered cool and is known to lower blood pressure and create a sense of calm. Other hues within the blue family, like blue, green, and purple create a similar reaction. The emotions blue creates is why many clients select this colour for bedrooms and bathrooms.

This colour is considered cool and is known to lower blood pressure and create a sense of calm. Other hues within the blue family, like blue, green, and purple create a similar reaction. The emotions blue creates is why many clients select this colour for bedrooms and bathrooms. Green: This fresh colour is very relaxing to the eye. Many individuals are reminded of nature, greenery, and harmony when they view green hues. Your clients may select a deep, forest green for the living room or study. Other customers may prefer lighter sage or celery green which brings a feeling of calm. In fact, many medical facilities like to use shades of green to keep their patients comfortable.

This fresh colour is very relaxing to the eye. Many individuals are reminded of nature, greenery, and harmony when they view green hues. Your clients may select a deep, forest green for the living room or study. Other customers may prefer lighter sage or celery green which brings a feeling of calm. In fact, many medical facilities like to use shades of green to keep their patients comfortable. Yellow: Mellow yellow shades create a sense of happiness and remind people of sunny, summer days. On the other hand, darker shades of yellow that include orange undertones can be viewed as more intense and heavier. Yellow can give a room the perfect lift without overwhelming the senses when it’s used as an accent color. Your customers may also enjoy sunny yellow shade for kitchens or sunrooms.

Mellow yellow shades create a sense of happiness and remind people of sunny, summer days. On the other hand, darker shades of yellow that include orange undertones can be viewed as more intense and heavier. Yellow can give a room the perfect lift without overwhelming the senses when it’s used as an accent color. Your customers may also enjoy sunny yellow shade for kitchens or sunrooms. Orange: This colour is a perfect mix of yellow and red. For this reason, orange creates excitement and enthusiasm the same as red. It also makes a room feel welcoming and friendly like yellow. Orange is a perfect paint color for kitchens, sunrooms, and exercise/workout rooms. Your painting service may also use orange paint as an accent color for a primary wall so it doesn’t overwhelm the entire room. Or perhaps you can create an interesting design that incorporates orange. Finally, clients may decide to go with a neutral paint colour that is enhanced by a splash of orange or yellow.

This colour is a perfect mix of yellow and red. For this reason, orange creates excitement and enthusiasm the same as red. It also makes a room feel welcoming and friendly like yellow. Orange is a perfect paint color for kitchens, sunrooms, and exercise/workout rooms. Your painting service may also use orange paint as an accent color for a primary wall so it doesn’t overwhelm the entire room. Or perhaps you can create an interesting design that incorporates orange. Finally, clients may decide to go with a neutral paint colour that is enhanced by a splash of orange or yellow. Neutrals: Whites, greys, beiges, and creams are traditional neutral tones that professional painters probably use most often. Neutrals are usually perceived as calming, timeless, and sophisticated. Your clients may even enjoy mixing different neutrals and textures to create a multi-layered visual experience. Overall a neutral color scheme can be used in any space for any purpose without eliciting strong emotions.

Now that you know more about how colours impact moods and emotions, be sure to find out more about how painters painters public liability will impact your business.