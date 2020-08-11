Business loans for small and medium enterprises

Business loans can help a business to grow itself and is also a great option if you are looking to start a new business and don’t have the amount of many or investment required. Loans to startup a business or grow a business can be taken by banks, companies, and different firms. Most of the time business loans are required by SMEs. SMEs are abbreviated as small and medium scale enterprises.

Criteria for loan

Most of the time SMEs take loans. But there are certain criteria on whose basis loans are provided which are:

• The business should be registered

• The business must have shown a profit in the market in at least the last two years of working

• The business is at a scale where it can pay the debt along with the amount of interest that was decided

• The business owner must be between the age of 21 and 65

Business loans in different countries

Each country has its way of providing business loans. In the USA, you have to provide a statement that you have to pay the loan back with interest in a certain amount of time in the form of installments. Similarly, SME loans Singapore are given based on all the documentation and proofs of the business and a statement from the owner. In most countries a statement and proof by the owner a necessary for the loan.

How does loan help SMEs?

These loans can be super beneficial for a business that is on a small and medium scale. For a startup, the loan will provide him with the necessary funding that will help him build his own business. For already set up businesses, loans will provide them with a chance to invest in new things that will help their company to achieve new heights and attain a lot of profit.

How can a loan destroy a business?

With its plus points, loans can be dangerous to a company in some cases as well. For example, after taking the loan if the company doesn’t achieve enough profit it will be in debt and go bankrupt which can destroy a business.