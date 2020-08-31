Safety Tips That Will Help You Avoid Online Fraud

Scams and financial theft are nothing new. Recent studies have shown that around 4 million people fall victim to fraud every year. And much of these take place on the Internet behind the screen also known as ‘cybercrime’. That’s why it is important to understand the reason why fraudsters target people who are naive, what tactics are practised against them and what measures can tackle to protect yourself from happening again.

More to say, it can be hard to be sure on whether you’ve been actually conned because it’s no easy task. Most of the action happens without you knowing that you are being deceived under a well-concealed shadow. However, there are measures you can take to spot potential trouble and cut them off loose before getting trapped in an unending spate of plottings. It is important that you provide a better payment gateway solution

There are many types of scams lying around to trick you on the Internet. Fake antivirus software downloads, online lottery or gift frauds and forged emails requesting you to update personal information such as your bank or credit card numbers, usernames and passwords on a phoney website. This is known as phishing. A convincing lie that can easily make you believe it is from a legitimate source. So, stay on alert and sceptical of emails coming from strange URLs.

Don’t Send Money To Strangers on the Internet

Fraudsters can illegally access money, assets and other financial property not just from your bank but also you through emails. If you find yourself being contacted through email referring to sums of money and given instructions on how to transfer them to a third party, then it’s very likely to be a scammer. Your bank will never contact you by email, asking you to log in to your account or request for personal details unless through a phone call.

Be Vigilant of Your Surroundings at ATMs

When you visit the bank or an ATM counter, do keep an eye out on the people around you and whoever socialises with at that moment. Hopefully, no one is standing too close to you easy enough to snatch your credit card number in your hand because it’s an absolute must keep your PIN number confidential. If you feel there’s a crowd on its way to set in, move or walk away immediately.

Do Your Online Shopping Safely

Although shopping online can be quick and conveniently available, it’s best to take precautions before sharing your credit card information with an e-commerce site. Make sure the e commerce website has an e-wallet payment solution that offers a secured payment gateway. When you shop, make sure you can limit to encrypted websites, where a padlock symbol on the URL bar which will ensure that your personal information being shared is transferred in the safest way possible.