An Investor’s Guide to the Top Stock Portfolio Management Tools

According to one study in 2020, about 55% of Americans say that they own some stocks.

If you’re one of those people or are thinking about getting into stocks, you will need a good stock portfolio management tool.

There are plenty of them out there, but how do you know which one to choose? Keep reading, and we’ll break down some of the best ones for you!

Yahoo! Finance

You can download the Yahoo! Finance app for free, and when you look at it, you’ll realize that it’s very easy to use. With this tool, you’ll be able to track what bonds, currencies, and stocks you have in your portfolio.

To help you manage them, you can even get customized alerts and news to help you follow the market as it changes. Since Yahoo regularly reports news as well, you can trust that you’ll get some of the fastest alerts possible.

You can even get live quotes for future stocks or purchases.

ETNA

ETNA is a digital advisor program. This is meant to help connect you with traditional financial advisors and other people who can manage your wealth. You’ll be offered all kinds of advice on this platform to help you manage your money.

You can even set investment goals in this app with the help of the ETNA Digital Advisor.

With this program, you’ll be able to easily navigate the customer dashboard, the profiles, and so much more!

SigFig Wealth Management

SigFig Wealth Management is an app that helps you track all of your investments for free. Even if you have multiple different accounts, this app will pull in all of your investments, including your 401(k) and any IRAs you have open.

You’ll be able to view it all on one dashboard so that you don’t have to log onto multiple accounts each day.

In addition to that, they will email you each week with a summary of how your accounts did along with news articles that may have impacted your investments.

To help you manage your money better, they’ll also analyze your accounts to see if you are invested too much in one industry or if you’ll get hit with any hidden fees.

Ticker

Lastly, the Ticker app will help you manage all of your stock portfolios to help you grow your accounts so that you can retire one day.

On your dashboard, you can customize the charts, graphs, and analytics that you want to see for your accounts. You’ll also be able to see your gains and losses in real-time. If there is news that affected your accounts, you’ll also be able to see that.

If you have stocks that you want to purchase, you can watch them, and the app will let you know when it’s a good time to buy them.

Learn More About What Tools to Use to Manage Your Stock Portfolio

These are only a few of the stock portfolio management tools that you can use, but there are many more out there!

We know that managing stocks all on your own can be stressful and sometimes scary, but we’re here to help you navigate that process!

If you enjoyed this article, make sure that you explore our website to find more articles just like this one!