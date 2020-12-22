How to Sell Used AirPods: 3 Quick Steps to Success

Are you thinking about selling your used AirPods but aren’t quite sure how to do it?

AirPods are a hot commodity these days, as many people prefer them over traditional wired headphones. However, selling used AirPods isn’t always easy. How do you find a buyer?

Check out this guide to discover how to sell used AirPods.

Clean Them First

One of the biggest reasons people hesitate to purchase used AirPods is because they don’t like the idea of putting something dirty in their ears. This is why it’s so important to clean your AirPods before you sell them.

But, you need to make sure you clean them without damaging them. Here’s how to clean AirPods:

Grab a cotton swab or Q-tip, lint-free cloth, toothbrush, and paper clip or toothpick

Wipe your AirPods and AirPod case with a lint-free cloth

Use a Q-tip to pick up any debris that is stuck on the inside of your case

For tough residue that won’t dislodge with a Q-tip, take a paper clip or toothpick and carefully scoop out wax that’s stuck in the opening of the AirPods

Clean the mesh of the headphone opening with a cotton swab or Q-tip

Use a toothbrush to clean out any remaining debris

It’s important to keep in mind that you should never use water or water-based solutions when cleaning your AirPods. These devices are neither waterproof nor water-resistant, and exposing them to any kind of liquid can cause irreparable damage.

Create an Advertisement

Before you start posting about your AirPods online, you need to figure out what you’re going to say in your advertisements. As we mentioned earlier, AirPods are in-demand products, and they pretty much sell themselves.

However, there is some information you should include in your ads so consumers know exactly what they’re purchasing. You should include:

The age of the AirPods

Whether or not they’re under warranty

Type of Airpods you’re selling (aka, which model) and what devices they’re compatible with

Why you’re selling the AirPods

How much you’re selling them for

These details will help consumers make an informed decision.

Get Ready to Sell Used AirPods

The best place to sell your used AirPods is online. Here are some great sites for selling used AirPods:

Amazon: Did you know that you can sell your used AirPods straight to Amazon without any hassle? Amazon will purchase first and second-generation AirPods for the same price. You’ll get $36 for your AirPods whether they’re wired or wireless.

BuyBackElectronics: BuyBackElectronics is another great site for selling your used AirPods. If your AirPods are functional and generally blemish-free, they’ll pay you $27 for a pair with a wired case and $37 for a pair with a wireless case.

If you’re not having luck with any of these sites, you can also try Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, or Craigslist. These sites allow you to sell your AirPods directly to the consumer and charge whatever you want.

