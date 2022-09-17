If you’re like me, you love a good bargain. And when it comes to finding a great investment, there’s nothing better than a dollar general nnn for sale. That’s why I’m excited to share the benefits of investing in a triple net lease dollar general.

For those who are not familiar with the term, a triple net lease is a kind of real estate lease where the tenant is in charge of paying all costs related to maintaining the property, such as taxes, insurance, and maintenance. This means that as an investor, you can purchase a property and collect rent without having to worry about any of the day-to-day management.

And when it comes to dollar stores, there’s no better brand than Dollar General. With over 16,000 locations across the United States, they are one of the most popular retailers in the country. And because they offer such low prices on everyday items, their stores are often located in high traffic areas. This makes them an ideal tenant for dollar general triple net lease for sale investment property.

Here are some of the benefits of investing in a triple net lease dollar general:

You’re essentially getting a property for free.

The risks are minimal because the tenant is responsible for all repairs and maintenance on the property.

The income from the property is very stable and predictable.

You have the option to sell the property at any time and walk away with a profit.

The tenants usually have good credit, which means that they’re less likely to default on their lease payments.

Another benefit of investing in a triple net lease Dollar General is that you can be assured of a long-term tenant. Because they are such a large company with many locations, they have the financial stability to stay in business for many years to come. This provides investors with peace of mind knowing that their investment is secure.

Therefore, if you’re looking for a profitable investment opportunity, think about purchasing a nnn dollar general stores for sale. Without all of the hassles, you can take advantage of all the advantages of commercial real estate investment!

-The average Dollar General store is about 9,000 square feet. So, you’ll need to find a property that can accommodate their size.

-Dollar General typically leases their properties for 10-15 years. So, you’ll need to be prepared to hold the property for the long term.

Is it really free?

In a sense, yes. You’re not paying for the property outright, so you’re not responsible for any mortgage payments or property taxes. Only the leasing payments, which are generally quite reasonable, are your responsibility.

What if the tenant defaults on their lease payments?

If the tenant defaults on their lease payments, you have the option to evict them and find a new tenant. However, this is usually not necessary because most tenants have good credit and are very reliable.

What if something goes wrong with the property?

You need not be worried because all repairs and repair on the property are the tenant’s duty. However, it’s always a good idea to have a reserve fund set aside in case of any unforeseen repairs or maintenance that needs to be done.