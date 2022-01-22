Retirement Planning Mistakes You Can’t Afford to Make

There are many things to consider when planning for retirement. These include marriage, family, college, and career changes. Taxes, tax planning, and unexpected events. You can’t drive it on autopilot. It requires constant attention and adjustments.

You need to make a lot of decisions along the way. The wrong ones could potentially cost you hundreds of millions of dollars. These are the top four mistakes that people make when planning for retirement.

#1 Mistake: Thinking you can always start tomorrow

Many retired people regret not starting to save earlier for retirement. This is a common mistake. It is easier to save money for a future event, like retirement, than to spend money now. Our ability to save can be impacted by the daily expenses of life. If we don’t start saving early, we miss two powerful forces that can help grow our money: compound returns and time.

This is the amount you’d need to save in order to have $1,000,000 when you turn 65 (assuming a return of 8%).

For 20 years, about $300 per month.

Around $650 per month for 30

At 40, almost $1,400 per month.

By 50, an incredible $3,400 per Month

Waiting is a way to make more money to catch up.

You don’t want to start too late. Here are some tips to help you avoid that. It is easier to make small changes, is more likely to stick, and will not disrupt your life. Save 1% of your income and increase your savings rate by 11% over the current level. Increase your savings rate by 1% every six to twelve months. You can make small changes that will have a significant impact on your retirement.

#2: Ignoring the Effect of Fees on Your Returns

Fees can have a huge impact on investments. Even small differences of 0.50% or 1 percent can have a significant impact on your investments. This is because the fees you pay each year increase as your money grows. High fees for financial advisors or investments can lead to costly mistakes. These fees drain your money.

Let’s say you have $25,000 to start a retirement account. You save $10,000 each year and get a 7% return. You could lose 20% to 25% of your money by paying a 1% fee (over 30-40 years). For every $1,000,000 that you could have saved you would have paid $200,000-$250,000 in fees. You may have a different situation, but fees can cost you a lot over time.

Avoid high fees by focusing on investments that have the lowest costs, such as ETFs. ETF fees can be as low as 0.5%, as opposed to the 1% fees that many investments charge. A second thing to do is find out the cost of working with a financial advisor. Many financial planners charge a flat fee of 1% based on the amount you invest. This means that your fees will increase as your money grows. Instead, find a CFP(r), who will charge a flat fee tailored to your needs.

#3: Investing in the Wrong Way

Many believe that investing success is about timing market movements to avoid losses and downturns or picking winners. Poor behavior is a key component of poor investing. Studies show that investors who react too quickly to market downturns and try to time them correctly make less.

According to the annual DALBAR investor behavior survey, the average investor* outperformed the S&P 500 Index more than four percentage points in a 30-year period ending on 12/31/2020 (6.4% compared with 10.70 %)**.). This is how much you’d have after 30 years if $100,000 was your starting capital.

6.2% return = $614,000. 10.70% Return = $2,110,000.



This is almost $1,500,000 difference. Imagine what this amount of money could do to you.

How to avoid making a mistake: Create a financial plan that clearly defines your goals. Next, create a financial plan that clearly defines your goals. Stay invested and be disciplined (i.e. behave). You should be able to adapt your investment strategy to your life and plan. It will allow you to achieve long-term success through market returns and not try and beat them.

#4: Believing That Professional Guidance Is A Cost Not An Investment

Consider the investments that you have made to improve your professional, personal and emotional well-being. These could be degrees and professional certifications or gym memberships. Therapists can also be included. We often avoid financial advice due to the perceived cost. Financial advice can be seen as an expense, not an investment. This is a costly error.

According to a Vanguard study, a financial advisor can increase investment returns by as much as 3 percent per year. How? It’s not about stock timing or stock selection. It’s about helping clients to create a low-cost strategy that is tax-aware, appropriate for their risk, and helping them stay disciplined.

Avoid missing an investment that is essential. Find a CFP(r). This professional can help you plan for your entire life, not just investments. When done correctly, financial planning can help you plan for your entire life. This includes marriage, children, retirement, career changes, college, and more. This is a wise investment that will help you avoid costly mistakes and significantly improve your quality of life in retirement.

Create a Plan Today to Avoid These Mistakes

You have many opportunities to make costly mistakes on your way to retirement. These mistakes can put your retirement at serious risk. It is crucial to have a personalized plan that evolves over time. This will help you avoid costly mistakes and keep more money in retirement.

This post was written by All Seasons Wealth. At All Seasons Wealth, we provide expert advice and emphasize the importance of creating in-house portfolios to personalize your strategy for asset management, financial planning, and cash management. We utilize research and perform market analysis to provide you with retirement planning in Tampa Fl. No matter your needs, we can work with you to develop a consulting solution tailored to you.

Any opinions are those of All Seasons Wealth and not necessarily those of RJFS or Raymond James. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of the strategy selected. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of the strategy selected. Every investor’s situation is unique and you should consider your investment goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon before making any investment. Past performance may not be indicative of future results.